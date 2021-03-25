Patron Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,101.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Patron has a market cap of $1.21 million and $10,101.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

