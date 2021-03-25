Paul A. Pittman Buys 1,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 1,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,448,065.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 207,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,154. The company has a market cap of $347.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

