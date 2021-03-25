PayBX Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

AXPR is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.