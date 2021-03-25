Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Paychex worth $64,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $2,477,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

