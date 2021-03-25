Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,422. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.