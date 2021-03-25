Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.82

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $10.72. Pearson shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 328,520 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the period.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.