PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.25

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $12.09. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 334,039 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $466.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

