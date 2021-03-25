Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $2.03. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,212,541 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

