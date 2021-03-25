PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0031 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $138,329.68 and approximately $242.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002530 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005616 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00183681 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,324,161 coins and its circulating supply is 44,075,559 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

