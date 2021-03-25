PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 433.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 97.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 74.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 712,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 304,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,215. The stock has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.04 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.