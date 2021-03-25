Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $5.98 on Major Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $130.41 million and $17.32 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00011485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.75 or 0.00460191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00058363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00180290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00798793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

