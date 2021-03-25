Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 7.5%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 5,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

