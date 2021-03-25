PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) to Issue — Dividend of $0.29

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2859 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s previous — dividend of $0.00017.
PBR.A traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 10,850,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.
PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile
