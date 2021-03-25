PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) to Issue — Dividend of $0.29

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2859 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s previous — dividend of $0.00017.

PBR.A traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 10,850,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

