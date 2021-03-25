Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Declares — Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2859 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,070,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,550,777. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

