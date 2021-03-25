Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$5.57. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 448,705 shares trading hands.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.18.

The company has a market cap of C$875.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900 in the last 90 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

