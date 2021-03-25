Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

PFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of ETR:PFV traded down €3.00 ($3.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €159.00 ($187.06). 2,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €110.00 ($129.41) and a 52-week high of €192.80 ($226.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €166.91 and a 200 day moving average of €166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

