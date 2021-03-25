Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $68,843.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $68,843.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00452626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00058342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.05 or 0.00753467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00075938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 44,297,407 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

