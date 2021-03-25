Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.82 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $68.82 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,551.29 or 0.99955391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00073205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

