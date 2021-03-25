Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,883. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.