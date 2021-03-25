Phoneum Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $304,027.84 and approximately $10,103.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,447,561 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

