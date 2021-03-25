Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $168.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $949,069.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,783.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

