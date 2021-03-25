Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.