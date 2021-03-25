Pier Capital LLC Buys 19,647 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cerus worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth $175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $980.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

