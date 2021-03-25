Pier Capital LLC Cuts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $166.06 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

