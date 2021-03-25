Pier Capital LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Cryoport worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cryoport by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 6,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

