Pier Capital LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Freshpet worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $12,227,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $144.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.94, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

