Pier Capital LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 190,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

