Pier Capital LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

BHVN stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.