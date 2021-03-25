Pier Capital LLC Purchases 3,843 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

