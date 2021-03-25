Pier Capital LLC Sells 124,390 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,390 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.