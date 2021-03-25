Pier Capital LLC Takes $6.67 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 468,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,590 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after buying an additional 314,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

EB stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

