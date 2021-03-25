Pier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,148 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

