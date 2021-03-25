Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,843.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $63,843.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008402 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.00476865 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00127551 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,469,264,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

