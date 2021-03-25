PiplCoin Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $537,972.07 and $19.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00632964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00023884 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

