Pirate Chain Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $50.76 million and $100,525.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00236285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.