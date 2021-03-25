Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

