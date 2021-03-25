Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0006 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

