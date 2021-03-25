PIVX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.65 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $88.98 million and $6.65 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.