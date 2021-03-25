PIXEL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34.80 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and $34.80 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00921872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00371804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

