PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,304. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

