Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 281,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,559,517 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $22.31.

PS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.