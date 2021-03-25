PopularCoin Price Up 1,071.5% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 728.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 1,071.5% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $28.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00334761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,221.53 or 0.99852605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001026 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,152,918,264 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

