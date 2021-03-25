POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in POSCO were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PKX opened at $67.49 on Thursday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

