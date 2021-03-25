PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.93 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $17,417.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,193.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.36 or 0.03091092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.00335097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.00924705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.75 or 0.00417187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00365332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00236485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00021225 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,960,339 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

