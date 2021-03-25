Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 1,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.38 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.54 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

