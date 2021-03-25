Prana Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 10,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

