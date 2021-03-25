Prana Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of AXIS Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,475. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

