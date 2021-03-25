Prana Capital Management LP Buys 1,051,786 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051,786 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 11.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $86,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 216,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,993. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.