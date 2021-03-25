Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

