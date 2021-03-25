Prana Capital Management LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 101,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

